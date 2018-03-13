

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - WACKER Group (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK) reported that its fiscal year 2017 Group EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes rose 26 percent to 423.7 million euros from 337.5 million euros.



'WACKER's prospects remain bright,' said Group CEO Rudolf Staudigl in Munich on Tuesday. 'Demand is very high in all our business fields. Our chemical operations will continue to grow this year. In our polysilicon business, we currently lack Charleston's output, but, in all likelihood, we can begin ramping up our facilities there in a few weeks' time. All in all, Group sales will not grow as dynamically this year as in 2017, but we expect earnings to rise markedly.'



Income from continuing operations climbed 40 percent in 2017 to 250.1 million euros from 178.1 million euros in the prior year. The Group's net income for the year was 884.8 million euros compared to 189.3 million euros. It included 634.7 million euros in income from discontinued operations from the first-quarter of 2017. This amount comprised both the gain associated with the deconsolidation of Siltronic AG as a WACKER Group segment and Siltronic's net income in the first quarter of 2017.



Group sales reached 4.92 billion euros, up 6 percent from 4.63 billion euros. The rise was mainly due to higher volumes in chemicals and in polysilicon. As a result, WACKER more than compensated both for negative currency effects due to the euro's strength against the US dollar and for prices that, on balance, were somewhat lower.



During the first two months of the current year, WACKER's chemical business performed well. Over this period, total chemical-division sales were clearly above the prior-year figure. On the other hand, polysilicon sales for the first two months were noticeably lower than a year ago because less material was available for sale as a result of the production shutdown at Charleston.



For the first-quarter of 2018, WACKER expects total Group sales to be on par with last year's result of 1.22 billion euros. Group EBITDA is likely to be substantially higher than a year ago because earnings are supported by better prices for silicone products, by high plant utilization, and by increased income from the stake in Siltronic AG.



In 2018, WACKER intends to continue the good performance of last year, despite strong currency headwinds. Currency effects and amendments to accounting standards are expected to reduce sales by an amount in the low-triple-digit millions. Nonetheless, WACKER aims to lift its full-year sales by a low-single-digit percentage. Group EBITDA is projected to rise by a mid-single-digit percentage compared with 2017.



For 2018. WACKER expects Group net income from continuing operations to rise markedly. Net cash flow is forecast to be clearly positive, but substantially below last year's figure, due to higher capital expenditures. Net financial debt will remain on par with last year.



