eGain Corporation: eGain in KMWorld 100 for 12th Year in a Row-Recognized for AI Innovation

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEWBURY, United Kingdom, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN), the leading provider of cloud-based customer engagement solutions, today announced that it has been named to the KMWorld 2018 list of 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management. This is eGain's twelfth consecutive year of being included in this prestigious list. Published in KMWorld's March 2018 edition, the list has been compiled by editors, analysts, experts, and users over the course of the year.

According to Sandra Haimila, Editor, KMWorld, "Knowledge management now encompasses artificial intelligence, machine learning and digital assistants." She further said, "The companies we have chosen for our 2018 list of 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management have proven their stuff in these emerging domains as well. We are impressed and sometimes bowled over by what they offer."

Trusted by blue-chip organizations, eGain Knowledge+AI is a unified, omnichannel knowledge management solution. Infused with AI for search and process guidance, it also includes rich capabilities in content management, personalization, and self-service, including a virtual assistant with multilingual NLP (Natural Language Processing). The solution also integrates with enterprise content management systems such as Microsoft SharePoint, making it easy to find the answer needle in the content haystack. The solution has delivered transformational business value for over 20 years. Real-world examples are:

Telco

- 23% improvement in FCR (First-Contact Resolution)

- 20% increase in NPS (Net Promoter Score)

- 50% reduction in agent time-to-competency

- 38% reduction in "no fault" handset exchanges and returns

- NPS improvement from #4 to #1

- 60% reduction in agent training time

- 67% reduction in AHT (Average Handle Time)

- 30% improvement in compliance

- 33% increase in agent productivity

- $50M+ annual savings through unwarranted truck roll (field service) reduction

About KMWorld

KMWorld (www.kmworld.com) is the leading publisher, conference organizer, and information provider serving the knowledge management, content management, and document management markets. It informs more than 11,000 print subscribers about the components and processes-and related success stories- that together offer solutions for improving business performance.

KMWorld is a publishing unit of Information Today, Inc. (www.infotoday.com)

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions power digital transformation for leading brands. Our top-rated cloud applications (http://www.egain.com/company/news/press_releases/egain-positioned-in-the-leaders-quadrant-of-the-magic-quadrant-for-crm-web-customer-service-applications/) for social, mobile, web, and contact centers help clients deliver connected customer journeys in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com (http://www.egain.com/).

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

