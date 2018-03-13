Solidium Oy: Solidium invests in Nokia Corporation

Solidium Oy has acquired 3.3 per cent of the shares in Nokia Corporation for approximately EUR 844 million. The shares have been acquired from the market during the beginning of the year. Following the share purchases, Nokia corresponds to approximately 11 per cent of Solidium's equity investments, totalling approximately EUR 8.4 billion.

"The divestment of our stake in Telia in the beginning of the year made it possible for us to invest into Nokia, which fits perfectly into Solidium's portfolio. The appealing factors for us are the company's strong market position combined with broad technological expertise, which provides opportunities for value creation. In line with our mandate, we hereby strengthen and stabilize the domestic ownership in this nationally very important company", says Solidium's CEO Antti Mäkinen.

Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. The basis and core objective of Solidium's strategy is proper, value-enhancing asset management of its current holdings. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in twelve significant listed companies: Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso, Nokia, Outokumpu, Outotec, Sampo, SSAB, Stora Enso, Tieto and Valmet. The value of Solidium's total investment assets is approximately 9.0 billion euros.

