

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - German re-insurer Hannover Re AG (HVRRY.PK, HVRRF.PK) reported that its Group net income for fiscal year 2017 declined to EUR 958.6 million from last year's EUR 1.171 billion. Earnings per share amounted to EUR 7.95 down from EUR 9.71 in the prior year.



The operating profit (EBIT) contracted to EUR 1.364 billion compared to EUR 1.689 billion in the prior year. In view of unusually high expenditure from natural catastrophes, which was well above the calculated large loss budget, this is a pleasing performance. The result was helped by exceptionally good investment income and the release of reserves constituted for loss events of prior years that were no longer required.



The gross premium volume increased by 8.8% to EUR 17.8 billion from last year. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, it has grown by an even more appreciable 11.2%. Net premium earned climbed 8.5% to EUR 15.6 billion from the prior year. At unchanged exchange rates growth of 10.8% would have been booked.



Hannover Re expects gross premium for total business to grow in the current financial year by a single-digit percentage at constant exchange rates. The company anticipates Group net income of more than EUR 1 billion. This is based on the premise that major loss expenditure does not significantly exceed the budgeted level of EUR 825 million and that there are no exceptional distortions on capital markets.



In terms of the dividend for the current financial year, Hannover Re envisages a payout ratio in the range of 35% to 40% of its IFRS Group net income. This ratio may increase in light of capital management considerations if the present comfortable level of capitalisation remains unchanged.



In view of the good business development, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend on the level of the previous year should be paid. This amounts to altogether EUR 5.00 per share (EUR 5.00 per share) and - as in 2016 - takes the form of an ordinary dividend of EUR 3.50 per share plus a special dividend of EUR 1.50 per share. The payout ratio for 2017 will then amount to 62.9% of IFRS Group net income.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX