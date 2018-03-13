Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC Announces 4Q and FY 2017 IFRS Results and 1st 2018 interim dividend 13-March-2018 / 08:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC Announces 4Q and FY 2017 IFRS Results and 1st 2018 interim dividend Moscow, Russia - 13 March 2018. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial services via its Tinkoff.ru financial supermarket, today announces its interim condensed consolidated IFRS results for the fourth quarter and for the twelve months ended 31 December 2017. KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 4Q 2017 - Net margin up 39% y-o-y to RUB 13.0 bn (4Q16: RUB 9.4 bn) - Profit before tax up 75% y-o-y to RUB 8.5 bn (4Q16: RUB 4.8 bn) - Net income up 73% y-o-y to RUB 6.4 bn (4Q16: RUB 3.7 bn) - Net interest margin at 24.5% (4Q16: 26.1%) - Cost of risk at 2.7% (4Q16: 5.0%) FY 2017 - Net margin grew by 37% y-o-y to RUB 46.1 bn (FY16: RUB 33.6 bn) - Profit before tax up 72% y-o-y to RUB 25.0 bn (FY16: RUB 14.6 bn) - Net income up 73% y-o-y to RUB 19.0 bn (FY16: RUB 11.0 bn) - ROE grew to 52.8% (FY16: 42.5%) - Net interest margin at 25.3% (FY16: 25.8%) - Total assets increased by 53% to RUB 268.8 bn (YE16: RUB 175.4 bn) - Gross loans and advances to customers up 31% to RUB 157.8 bn (YE16: RUB 120.4 bn) - Net loans and advances to customers up 36.3% to RUB 140.2 bn (YE16: RUB 102.9 bn) - Share of non-performing loans (NPLs) at 8.8% (YE16: 10.2%) - Customer accounts increased by 44% to RUB 179.0 bn (YE16: RUB 124.6 bn) - Total equity up by 42% to RUB 41.9 bn (YE16: RUB 29.5 bn) KEY HIGHLIGHTS FROM 2017 - In 2017, approximately 1.8M new active credit card customers were acquired, underpinning net loan growth of 36.3% year-on-year - As of 1 February 2018, Tinkoff Bank was the second largest credit card player in Russia with a market share of 11.7% - In July 2017, Tinkoff Bank was named the most profitable bank in Central and Eastern Europe by The Banker magazine - In July 2017, Global Finance declared Tinkoff Bank the winner in two of the World's Best Consumer Digital Banks 2017 award categories - In August 2017, Tinkoff Bank started the gradual deployment of its own ATM network. There are now 2 00 installed across Russia - In August 2017, Tinkoff mobile banking app was recognized as best in Russia by Markswebb Rank & Report in four nominations - apps for iPhone, Android and Windows smartphones and apps for iPads - In October 2017, the Group acquired a 55% stake in CloudPayments, an innovative online payment solutions provider. The deal will enable Tinkoff to enhance its merchant acquiring business line as part of its growing SME offering - In December 2017, the Group successfully launched its own mobile virtual network operator (MVNO), expanding the Tinkoff ecosystem and diversifying the business KEY HIGHLIGHTS POST 2017 - In January 2018, Tinkoff and the Agency for Housing Mortgage Lending (AHML) signed an agreement to set up a joint venture to create an electronic platform for offering mortgage loans - In February 2018, Tinkoff Bank became a general partner of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in 2018 - In February 2018, Tinkoff opened a development hub at Skolkovo innovation centre, where it will focus on business solutions based on blockchain, as well as voice and face recognition technologies - In February 2018, Tinkoff Bank took part in demonstrating a beta version of the Unified Biometrics System (UBS), a digital identity authentication platform, together with Rostelecom, VTB Bank and Pochta Bank and slated for launch in July 2018 - In March 2018, the Group expanded its management long-term incentive programme, adding 16 new participants - In March 2018, Tinkoff Bank was issued a professional securities market license by the CBR to provide brokerage and depositary services GUIDANCE FOR 2018 Following strong underlying growth in 2017, the Group is pleased to reaffirm guidance for FY 2018. This guidance reflects the move to IFRS9 from 1 January 2018: - net income to be at least RUB 24 bn; - net loan growth to be at least 25%; - cost of risk to be below 7% on an IAS39 basis. The Group will provide an update on the cost of risk guidance on an IFRS9 basis during IFRS 1Q18 results release; - cost of borrowing to be around 6-7% First 2018 Interim Dividend Announcement In line with the Group's dividend policy, the Board of Directors on 9 March 2018 approved a first interim gross dividend for 2018 of USD 0.31 per share/GDR (with each GDR representing one share), with a total dividend payment of around USD 56.6 mn (RUB 3.2 bn). Subject to London Stock Exchange regulations, indicatively the dividends will be payable around 4 April 2018, to those shareholders on the Group's register as at the record date of 3 April 2018. The ex-dividend date will be 29 March 2018. According to the terms of the GDR deposit agreement, holders of the Group's GDRs will receive their dividends approximately 5 business days after the payment date. Oliver Hughes, CEO of Tinkoff Bank, commented: "Without a shadow of a doubt, 2017 was a watershed year in which we marked several important achievements. As well as launching new business lines such as the MVNO, Tinkoff Mobile, we demonstrated that we can build and scale non-credit lines profitably. Tinkoff Business (SME services), Tinkoff Black (individual current accounts) and Tinkoff Mortgage (mortgage broker) all broke even in 2017. Together with significant loan growth and good credit quality, these accomplishments enabled us to deliver a robust net income of RUB 19 bn and an ROE of 53% for the year. "We are extremely pleased to report that our diversification process is yielding great results, with non-credit businesses contributing increasingly to both the top and bottom lines. Our non-credit businesses accounted for 23% of our top line for 2017. Our current accounts line has shown impressive growth in 2017, with individual current account customers now exceeding 2.8 mm. At the same time, Tinkoff Business is really taking off, with the number of SME customers growing nearly fivefold to over 240,000 in 2017, and reaching break-even in June of 2017. Tinkoff Mortgage has exceeded our ambitious target, disbursing over RUB 10 bn in mortgage loans in 2017, and reaching break-even in Q4. "Meanwhile, our credit card business had another very strong year. We activated nearly 1.8 mn new credit cards in 2017, underpinning net loan growth of 36% for the year. Credit quality remains good, the risk profile of incoming customers is stable and cost of risk has decreased to 2.7% in Q4. "As well as showing solid business economics, in 2017, we continued our record of innovation in servicing and product. For instance, we reduced servicing costs by using smart chat bots to field over 20% of all incoming queries without connecting to an employee. "With 2018 underway, we are confident that the Group is well-positioned to deliver on profitable growth and to execute on its revenue diversification plan." FINANCIAL AND OPERATING REVIEW RUB bn 4Q17 4Q16 Change FY17 FY16 Change Credit cards issued ('000 670 408 +64% 2,430 1,368 +78% pcs) Credit card 80.0 50.7 +58% 274.6 175.1 +57% transactions Net margin 13.0 9.4 +39% 46.1 33.6 +37% Net margin after loan 12.0 7.9 +52% 38.4 25.2 +53% impairment Profit before tax 8.5 4.8 +75% 25.0 14.6 +72% Net income 6.4 3.7 +73% 19.0 11.0 +73% RUB bn 31 December 31 December Change 2017 2016 Total Assets 268.8 175.4 +53% Net loans and advances to 140.2 102.9 +36% customers Cash and treasury portfolio 96.3 49.5 +95% Total Liabilities 226.9 145.9 +56% Customer accounts 179.0 124.6 +44% Total Equity 41.9 29.5 +42% Tier 1 capital ratio 21.0% 14.8% +6.2pp Total capital ratio 21.1% 16.3% +4.8pp CBR N1.0 (capital adequacy ratio) 16.3% 11.1% +5.2pp The Group delivered another strong set of results for 4Q and the twelve months of 2017 following accelerating growth of its core credit card business and the excellent performance of its new business lines. As a result, the Group reported a net income for 4Q17 and FY17 of RUB 6.4 bn and RUB 19.0 bn respectively. This translated into ROE of 52.8% for FY17. In FY17, the Group issued 2.4M credit cards, including 670,000 in 4Q17. The total volume of credit card transactions in FY17 grew by 57% y-o-y to RUB 274.6 bn (FY16: RUB 175.1 bn). In FY17, gross interest income grew by 25% y-o-y to RUB 59.5 bn (FY16: RUB 47.6 bn), while in 4Q17 it was up 29% y-o-y to RUB 16.6 bn (4Q16: RUB 12.9 bn), driven by growth in both the loan book and securities portfolio. Gross interest yield was slightly down at 39.3% in 4Q17, while the interest yield on the Group's securities portfolio was 7.2%. Gross yield for FY17 amounted to 39.6% (FY16: 40.3%). In 4Q17, interest expense grew by 1% y-o-y to RUB 3.42 bn (4Q16: RUB 3.37 bn). The cost of borrowing dropped to 6.9% in 4Q17 following declining retail deposit rates. In 4Q17, net margin grew by 39% y-o-y to RUB 13.0 bn (4Q16: RUB 9.4 bn), while in FY17 it increased by 37% y-o-y to RUB 46.1 bn (FY16: RUB 33.6 bn).

