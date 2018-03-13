

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust plc (WTAN.L) reported pretax profit of 319.7 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to 329.6 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 177.06 pence compared to 172.06 pence. On a revenue return basis, pretax profit increased to 45.2 million pounds from 44.4 million pounds, while earnings per share was 23.82 pence compared to 22.11 pence.



Total income for the period was 343.3 million pounds compared to 350.5 million pounds, previous year.



A fourth interim dividend of 6.75 pence was declared in February 2018, payable on 29 March 2018. As a result, the dividend for the year increased by 10.5% to 21.0 pence per share.



