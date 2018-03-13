

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's payroll employment increased in the fourth quarter, the statistical office Insee reported Tuesday.



Net payroll job creation reached 72,700. Job creation grew 0.3 percent after rising 0.2 percent in the previous quarter.



Payroll employment rose by 82,300 in the private sector, while it decreased by 9,600 in the public sector because of the decline in the number of subsidized employment contracts.



On a yearly basis, payroll employment rose by 268,800 or 1.1 percent in the fourth quarter.



Payroll employment in industry rose by 6,400, its first increase since 2001. Likewise, employment in construction rose 13,200. In market services, employment advanced 59,700.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX