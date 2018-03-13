

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Financial services firm Close Brothers Group plc. (CBG.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half operating profit before tax increased 5% to 138.6 million pounds from last year's 131.4 million pounds. Earnings per share were 68.7 pence, higher than 64.9 pence a year ago.



Adjusted operating profit was 142.3 million pounds, compared to 134.2 million pounds last year. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 71.2 pence, compared to 66.6 pence a year ago.



Net interest income grew to 245.7 million pounds from 227.1 million pounds last year. Net interest margin was 8.2%, same as last year.



Further, the company announced an interim dividend per share of 21.0 pence, up 5% on last year.



Looking ahead, the company said that at this stage, there were no significant change in trading conditions since the period end and remains well positioned to deliver a good result for the full year.



Preben Prebensen, Chief Executive, said, 'All our businesses have achieved a good performance year to date, and we remain well positioned for the full year. Longer term, we are confident that the consistent application of our business model, along with our strong customer relationships, the expertise of our people and the quality of our service will allow us to continue performing well in all market conditions.'



