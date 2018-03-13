

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Antofagasta Plc (ANFGY.PK, ANTO.L) reported that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax increased by 543.3% to $1.83 billion from $284.6 million, prior year. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations for the year were 76.1 cents, compared to 12.1 cents, prior year. EBITDA increased by 59.1% to $2.59 billion. Excluding exceptional items in 2016, profit before tax increased by 109.0%. Before exceptional items, basic earnings per share from continuing operations was 76.1 cents compared to 34.7 cents.



Revenue for the Group in 2017 was $4.75 billion, 31.1% higher than in 2016. The company said the increase mainly reflected an increase in the realised copper price and copper sales volumes, as well as higher molybdenum revenue offset by lower gold revenue.



Gold production was 212,400 ounces, 21.6% lower than in 2016, with lower grades at Los Pelambres and a shift to higher copper content ores at Centinela. However, molybdenum production was boosted by 47.9% year on year by higher grades.



Group copper production in 2018 is expected to be in the range of 705-740,000 tonnes, higher than the 704,300 tonnes produced in 2017 as Encuentro Oxides reaches full capacity during the year. This will be partially offset by lower mined grades.



The Board has recommended a final dividend for the year of 40.6 cents per share, bringing the total dividend for the year to 50.9 cents per share. This is an increase of 177% on last year.



