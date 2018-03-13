Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

DGAP-Media / 2018-03-13 / 08:26 *Press Release* _Frankfurt/Main, 13 March 2018_. Amadeus FiRe confirms the preliminary results for fiscal year 2017. In fiscal year 2017 the Amadeus FiRe group achieved consolidated sales of EUR 184.5m (prior year EUR 173.3m), an increase of 6.5% year-on-year. Sales improved in temporary staffing, permanent placement and training. Interim and project management saw a slight decrease. The 2017 financial year contained three fewer billable days than the previous year. This had a negative effect on full-year sales, gross profit and earnings of around EUR -1.5 million. Gross profit grew by 6.7% to EUR 82.5m (prior year EUR 75.8m). The gross profit margin rose from 43.8% to 44.7% due to an increasing share in sales of the high-margin services permanent placement and training. The selling and administrative expenses accumulated EUR 50.4m after EUR 46.0m in prior year. Mainly the increase of EUR4.4m derived from personnel expenditures in operations and coherent staff-related expenses. Amadeus FiRe group's earnings before interest, tax and goodwill amortisation (EBITA) amounted to EUR 32.3m (prior year EUR 30.0m), an increase of 7.6%. EBITA margin improved to 17.5% (prior year 17.3%). Despite the profit impact following less billable days, 2017 was the most successful year in the history of the Amadeus FiRe group. The Amadeus FiRe group generated a consolidated profit after minority interests of EUR 20.6m. Previous year's level of 19.0m hence was exceeded by 8.3%. Earnings per share were EUR 3.96 for fiscal year 2017 (prior year EUR 3.66) in relation to the profit for the period attributable to ordinary shareholders. As in previous years management board and supervisory board will propose this year to the AGM on 24 May 2017 to distribute the group's total amount of net earnings after minorities for 2017. The corresponding dividend proposal will be EUR 3.96 per share (prior year's dividend: EUR 3.66). The annual report 2017 will be published on *28 March 2018 *on the Amadeus FiRe website (www.amadeus-fire.de). *Amadeus FiRe AG Jan H. Wessling Investor Relations Tel: +49 (69) 96 876-186 Investor-Relations@Amadeus-FiRe.de* End of Media Release Issuer: Amadeus FiRe AG Key word(s): Services 2018-03-13 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de Language: English Company: Amadeus FiRe AG Darmstädter Landstr. 116 60598 Frankfurt Germany Phone: +49 (0)69 96876 - 180 Fax: +49 (0)69 96876 - 182 E-mail: investor-relations@amadeus-fire.de Internet: www.amadeus-fire.de ISIN: DE0005093108 WKN: 509310 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange End of News DGAP Media 663289 2018-03-13

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 13, 2018 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)