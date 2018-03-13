Park Place Technologies Acquires Ireland-Based Origina Technology Services' Hardware Maintenance Business

Integration with Origina Technology Services' hardware maintenance business expands Park Place Technologies' service offerings as the company focuses on elevating its capabilities and expertise to better serve customers throughout Europe

CLEVELAND, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Park Place Technologies announced today it has completed the acquisition of Origina Technology Services, the Ireland based hardware maintenance business of Origina, headquartered in Dublin. Through this acquisition, Park Place Technologies positions itself as the largest third-party maintenance provider (TPM) in Ireland. As a result, Park Place Technologies will increase its ability to service its client portfolio in the region, further enhancing its European presence and expanding the company's depth of IBM expertise in Ireland.

"As an independent provider of maintenance for data centre assets, Origina Technology Services has distinguished itself as a leader in the hardware maintenance category in Ireland," said Ed Kenty, Chairman and CEO of Park Place Technologies. "Origina Technology Services' technical expertise and customer-centric approach has enabled the business to achieve tremendous success and rapid growth in data centre maintenance services."

Chris Adams, President and COO of Park Place Technologies, said, "Origina Technology Services' growth in hardware maintenance is a reflection of the company's investment in this area of their business and their excellent sales organisation, which complements our own talented team. We are excited to integrate Origina Technology Services into Park Place Technologies' hardware maintenance business as we enhance our on-the-ground capabilities, offering faster service to customers in Ireland and beyond."

"Origina Technology Services has successfully harnessed the power of the collective support ecosystem to evolve from its origins as an IBM Business Partner and become an independent provider," said Tomás O'Leary, CEO, Origina. "As our hardware maintenance business integrates with that of Park Place Technologies, our customers will benefit from Park Place's scalability, products, services and support, including the company's recently launched ParkViewservice. Throughout this integration, Origina Technology Services' customers will continue to receive value-based and cost-effective services, along with tailored support, further enhancing the overall customer experience."

Origina's IBM independent software maintenance business, its customers and remaining staff will be unaffected by this strategic divestiture. O'Leary commented, "Park Place will bring the investment and focus our hardware business needs to continue its growth and will present exciting new opportunities for our hardware customers, staff and partners, while, at the same time, freeing up management focus on our internationally expanding software maintenance business."

Integration of Origina Technology Services begins immediately with key personnel from the company's hardware maintenance operations joining Park Place Technologies. Park Place Technologies is establishing an office in Dublin. With the acquisition, Origina Technology Services' hardware maintenance business is being re-branded under Park Place Technologies' name.

This acquisition is Park Place Technologies' second acquisition in 2018 and follows the four prior acquisitions the company completed in 2017. The acquisition of Origina Technology Services demonstrates Park Place's commitment to providing post-warranty hardware maintenance and the company's continued growth trajectory. Earlier this year, Park Place Technologies acquired Singapore-based Axentel Technologies, a premier-provider of IT lifecycle solutions.

About Origina/Origina Technology Services

Founded in 1998, Origina is an independent provider of IBM software maintenance and support, offering support for 800 IBM software products. Origina has a growing community of IBM technical experts to provide customers globally with the services and support they need.

For more information on Origina visit www.origina.com.

About Park Place Technologies

Park Place Technologies is a leading provider of data centre hardware maintenance and is committed to delivering superior service that exceeds customer expectations. Founded in 1991, Park Place Technologies provides an alternative to post-warranty storage, server and networking hardware maintenance for IT data centre. With 24/7 access to a global contact centre, support from the industry's most advanced engineers and a wide array of industry-leading services such as ParkView', Park Place Technologies empowers its customers to improve operational speed and maximise uptime.

Through its relentless pursuit for excellence, Park Place Technologies prides itself on offering exceptional customer experiences and operational advantages for businesses ranging from government, higher education, and healthcare institutions to cloud service providers, SMB and Fortune 500 companies.

With more than 11,000 customers, including all tier-one OEMs, Park Place Technologies' services are spread across 30,000 data centers in more than 100 countries.

For more information, please visit www.parkplacetechnologies.com.

