Payoneer Announced as Diamond Sponsor of Catalyst Europe 2018

Financial services company recognised as a premium sponsor of ChannelAdvisor's conference

LONDON, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE: ECOM), a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enable retailers and branded manufacturers to increase global sales, today announced that Payoneer is a diamond sponsor of Catalyst Europe 2018. The annual conference, hosted by ChannelAdvisor, will be held in London on 9 May.

Payoneer, a global financial services company, offers a payments platform that helps power businesses across 200 countries with their seamless cross-border payments platform.

One of the key themes of Catalyst Europe 2018 is cross-border trade, and with Payoneer's fast, flexible, and low-cost global payment system, Payoneer is perfectly placed to share its learnings on selling globally.

Payoneer will host a roundtable discussion on cross-border payments, offering insight and advice for sellers to get the most out of their businesses oversees endeavours and help ensure they are paid promptly and efficiently.

Catalyst Europe is back in London for 2018, and the event will be hosted at Intercontinental at the O2 on 9 May 2018. See the full agenda and register at https://catalyst.channeladvisor.com/europe.

For information about ChannelAdvisor, visit our blog, follow us on Twitter @ECOMemea, like us on Facebook and connect with us on LinkedIn.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is a leading e-commerce cloud platform whose mission is to connect and optimize the world's commerce. For nearly two decades, ChannelAdvisor has helped retailers and branded manufacturers worldwide improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness. Thousands of customers depend on ChannelAdvisor to securely power their sales and optimize fulfillment on channels such as Amazon, eBay, Google, Facebook, Walmart and hundreds more. For more information, visit www.channeladvisor.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Lane

laura.lane@channeladvisor.com

0203 014 2683

Logo- https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557753/ChannelAdvisor_Logo.jpg