Frost & Sullivan Recognises Perception as Most Innovative New Cyber Security Software

Frost & Sullivan has recognised Perception Cyber Security with its 2017 New Product Innovation Award, describing it as a "game-changing cyber security solution."

Perception was originally developed by Chemring Technology Solutions for the UK Ministry of Defence. Complementing existing computer network security systems, such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and antivirus software, Perception is a behaviour analysis system with no rigid rules-based architecture.

Dhiraj Badgujar, Analyst at Frost & Sullivan, said: "The increasing complexity of network security is becoming difficult for businesses to manage, leading to mistakes or gaps for attackers to exploit. With its deep learning capability and the ability to adapt based on changing network behaviours, Perception will enable enterprises to identify future advanced threats before they emerge."

The major differentiating factors of Perception are its ability to identify malicious activity without requiring prior knowledge of the threat, as well as alerting the user to potential vulnerabilities so they can be resolved before an attacker exploits them. This makes it more difficult for malware to evade detection and easier for analysts to proactively detect network vulnerabilities and user error.

As well as detecting threats and vulnerabilities as they happen, Perception uses artificial intelligence (AI) to intelligently interlink network events across months, weeks, and minutes, enabling large-volume data pattern analysis. This significantly improves "low and slow" threat detection capabilities, in addition to providing a low false alarm rate. Perception also detects the slow, unauthorised external extraction of information from the network, even when sophisticated obfuscation techniques are used.

Daniel Driver, Head of Perception Cyber Security, who accepted the award at Frost & Sullivan's Excellence in Best Practices Awards Banquet last night, said: "Based on declassified work for national security agencies, Perception takes the fight against cybercrime to a new level. An award from the respected international analyst firm Frost & Sullivan's gives us an unbiased, third-party stamp of approval. The Perception development team truly deserved to be recognised in this way as it proves to us that we have created something truly unique in identifying advanced cyber threats."

For the New Product Innovation Award, Frost & Sullivan analysts followed a 10-step evaluation process to assess Perception's fit against best practice criteria, focusing on two key factors - New Product Attributes and Customer Impact.

