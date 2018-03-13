Leading market research firm Technavio offers a complimentary discount to commemorate Earth Day during the week of the March Equinox. The company has announced a flat discount of 30% on all the reports covered under its energy libraryin a bid to draw attention towards energy conservation and the global need to opt for clean energy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005661/en/

Technavio has announced 30% discount for all their energy sector reports, covering segments such as energy storage, oil and gas, power, smart grid, and many more. (Graphic: Business Wire)

As the global community struggles with issues such as depleting fossil fuel reserves, the ever-increasing demand for energy and environmental pollution, Technavio offers actionable insights that will help mitigate the energy crisis and support environmental protection. It offers a wide range of reports on the energy sector covering different facets of the industry such as renewable energy, distributed generation, microgrids, and next-generation energy storage. The market research reports provided by Technavio will help businesses choose optimum clean energy technologies, which will cater to their needs while minimizing the carbon footprint.

Celebrate Earth Day and clean energy with Technavio. Get 30% discount on allEnergy reports. Offer valid from 12th March 18th March.

Some of the key focus areas in a Technavio report are:

Market size and forecast

Market landscape

Market segmentation

Key trends

Drivers and challenges

Regional landscape

Vendor analysis

Top vendor offerings

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for freeView Technavio's latest discounts and promotions

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313005661/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com