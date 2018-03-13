

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - TP ICAP plc (IAPLF.PK, IAPLY.PK, IAP.L) reported that its profit attributable to equity holders of the parent for fiscal year ended 31 December 2017 were 87 million pounds or 15.5 pence per share compared to 43 million pounds or 17.2 pence per share in 2016. Pro forma profit was 128 million pounds and 23.2 pence per share in 2016.



John Phizackerley, Chief Executive of TP ICAP plc, said, 'Our integration is progressing well as we accelerated synergy savings from 2018 into 2017. As a result we achieved £27m of synergy savings in 2017, ahead of our initial £10m target. The next phase of the integration will focus on delivering our IT plan and ensuring that the organisation is fit for purpose in a rapidly changing environment. We remain committed to achieving our £100m synergy saving target by 2020.'



Profit before tax for 2017 was 72 million pounds compared to 57 million pounds in 2016.



Underlying earnings and earnings per share were 184 million pound and 33.3 pence per share compared to 188 million pound and 34.0 pence per share pro forma for 2016.



Total revenue of 1.757 billion pounds in 2017 was 4% higher than in 2016 as reported on a pro forma basis or 1% higher at constant exchange rates.



The Board has recommended an unchanged final dividend of 11.25 pence per share, making the total dividend for the year 16.85 pence per share, unchanged from that paid for 2016. The final dividend will be payable on 17 May 2018 to shareholders on the register at close of business on 6 April 2018.



