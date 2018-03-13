

EDINBURGH (dpa-AFX) - Cairn Energy Plc (CNE.L) reported profit before taxation from continuing operations of $256.4 million for the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to a loss of $151.5 million, prior year. Profit per ordinary share was 44.52 cents compared to a loss of 16.56 cents, previous year. Fiscal year revenue was $33.3 million.



Simon Thomson, Chief Executive, Cairn Energy PLC said: 'With first oil production from its North Sea developments, Cairn continues to deliver a strong and balanced business with a growing production base supporting further development and a multi-well exploration programme offering significant growth potential. The SNE field in Senegal is now fully-appraised and the Joint Venture is targeting Government approval of the Exploitation Plan by the end of this year.'



