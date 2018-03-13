

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - IT infrastructure services provider Computacenter plc (CCC.L) reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2017 profit before tax was 111.7 million pounds, an increase of 28.2 percent from last year's 87.1 million pounds.



Earnings per share increased 27.2 percent to 66.5 pence in 2017 from 52.3 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 106.2 million pounds, compared to 86.4 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share, the company's primary measure, were 65.1 pence, compared to 54 pence a year earlier.



The Group's revenues increased 16.9 percent to 3.79 billion pounds from prior year's 3.25 billion pounds. Revenues grew 12 percent in constant currency.



Further, the company said its Board proposed a final dividend of 18.7 pence per share, bringing the total ordinary dividend for 2017 to 26.1 pence per share, representing a 17.6 percent increase.



Subject to the approval of shareholders at Annual General Meeting on 18 May 2018, the proposed dividend will be paid on June 29 with record date set as June 1.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects 2018 to be a year of progress in its primary measure of adjusted earnings per share.



