Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

Keystone Investment Trust plc (the 'Company')

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

Director's Other Directorship

This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Karen Brade, a director of the Company, is also a non-executive director of Augmentum Fintech plc, whose shares have been admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange today.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Company Secretary

13 March 2018