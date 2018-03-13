Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, March 13
Keystone Investment Trust plc (the 'Company')
LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563
Director's Other Directorship
This announcement is to record, as required by Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Karen Brade, a director of the Company, is also a non-executive director of Augmentum Fintech plc, whose shares have been admitted to the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange today.
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Company Secretary
13 March 2018