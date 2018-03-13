sprite-preloader
Catella: Sale of Iconic Properties in the French "Triangle d'Or"

March 13, 2018, STOCKHOLM /PRNewswire/ -- Several groups of Haussmann buildings located in the Parisian CBD are about to be put up for sale by Catella France and Knight Frank companies, through a co exclusive mandate cooperation.

Exclusively located in the heart of the French « Triangle d'Or », between Avenue Montaigne and the Champs Elysées, the properties benefit from the exceptional position of that area.

The two advising companies will offer a choice of high end quality properties, located for example avenue des Champs Elysées or rues Beaujon, Pierre Charron, Cerisoles, Boccador, Clément Marrot and rue de la Trémoille.

The kick-off should occur during the MIPIM in Cannes.

For more further information please contact:

Catella France

Emmanuel Schreder - emmanuel.schreder@catella.fr
Arnaud de Sordi - arnaud.de-sordi@catella.fr
Claude Cayla - claude.cayla@catella.fr

Knight Frank

Vincent Bollaert - vincent.bollaert@fr.knightfrank.com
Matthieu Garreaud - matthieu.garreaud@fr.knightfrank.com
Antoine Grignon - antoine.grignon@fr.knightfrank.com

Contact Presse CATELLA:
Oceane VINSON
Responsable Marketing et Communication
+33-1-56-79-79-78
Oceane.Vinson@catella.fr

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/catella---corporate-finance/r/sale-of-iconic-properties-in-the-french--triangle-d-or-,c2470695

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/6412/2470695/804582.pdf

Press release (PDF)


© 2018 PR Newswire