Catella: Sale of Iconic Properties in the French "Triangle d'Or"

March 13, 2018, STOCKHOLM /PRNewswire/ -- Several groups of Haussmann buildings located in the Parisian CBD are about to be put up for sale by Catella France and Knight Frank companies, through a co exclusive mandate cooperation.
Exclusively located in the heart of the French « Triangle d'Or », between Avenue Montaigne and the Champs Elysées, the properties benefit from the exceptional position of that area.
The two advising companies will offer a choice of high end quality properties, located for example avenue des Champs Elysées or rues Beaujon, Pierre Charron, Cerisoles, Boccador, Clément Marrot and rue de la Trémoille.
The kick-off should occur during the MIPIM in Cannes.
Press release (PDF)