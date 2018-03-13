Infobip Bolsters Its OMNI-Channel Marketing Technology With Viber in Bulgaria

SOFIA, Bulgaria, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Global cloud communications company, Infobip, is expanding its wide client base for commercial campaigns in Bulgaria with Viber.

By using Infobip's OMNI solution, businesses can choose the optimal communication channels for specific types of message including SMS, number or chat app messages, email, voice, and in-app push messages. Any eCommerce or brick-and-mortar store can easily promote their offers to as many as 900 million users and prospective customers in 193 countries worldwide.

One of Southeast Europe's leading retailers, MyMall, has used Viber to directly communicate with their targeted customers in Bulgaria, notifying their customers about upcoming sales, offers, doorbusters, and seasonal campaigns.

"MyMall is always looking to reach customers in new, tailored ways. Disseminating an alert about an item on sale, or a code promotion on Viber straight to our target through OMNI-channel marketing is a very direct, impactful way of getting our message across. We have not only enhanced our brand awareness and customer engagement, but also acquired new, loyal customers," said Datsko Datsev Key Account Manager at MyMall.

The Infobip portal offers a user-friendly web interface helping any business to easily organize its messaging campaigns. The portal provides detailed, real-time campaign reports including message delivery confirmation allowing the company to effectively monitor the progress of the campaign.

"The Bulgarian retail market is expanding, advancing and maturing. As more eCommerce companies enter the market, it becomes even more important to stand out with efficient messaging. Infobip's OMNI solution and Viber's prevailing presence in Bulgaria enable the most fruitful integration of technologies, helping all businesses out there," said Silvio Kutic, President and CEO at Infobip.

"Viber is all about bringing people together through personal connections, common passions, and interests and Bulgaria is a key market for Viber," said Cristina Constandache, VP Global Partnerships at Viber. "Using Infobip's OMNI solution creates a frictionless experience for both consumers and partners, and one where we see significant results especially in the e-commerce space."

About Infobip

Founded over a decade ago by two young developers, Infobip grew into an international business with offices on six continents offering proprietary, in-house developed messaging platform with the capacity to reach over six billion mobile devices connected to over 800 telecoms networks.

Infobip innovates at the intersection of Internet and telecoms technologies, creating new ways and opportunities for businesses and their end users to interact over mobile devices. The company serves and partners with leading mobile operators, OTTs, banks, social networks, tech companies and aggregators. http://www.infobip.com

About Rakuten Viber

At Rakuten Viber, we connect people. No matter who they are, or where they are from. Our global user base has access to a range of features like one-on-one chats, video calls, group messaging, and updates and discussions with their favorite brands and celebrities. We ensure our users have a secure and free environment to share their emotions. Join Viber today and enjoy the world's best communication experience.



