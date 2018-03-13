dnata Joins Forces With IBS to Implement iCargo System

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

dnata, one of the world's largest air services providers, has entered into a contract with leading IT solutions provider to the global aviation industry, IBS Software, to implement the iCargo terminal operation suite across all its stations. The end-to-end solution will help manage dnata's air cargo movement worldwide seamlessly.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20121122/577929 )



(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/653642/IBS_Software_dnata_Signing.jpg )



dnata is the first ground handler to launch a global roll-out of iCargo and have all its operations on one united platform using unified processes. Expected to be gradually implemented across the system by 2020, iCargo will have a user base of over 5,000 staff members across 27 stations, in 10 countries from the USA to Australia, interfacing seamlessly with a host of other system applications within the IT landscape of the business.

"We are always in pursuit of delivering exceptional service and improving safety and efficiencies. With iCargo as our technology platform, we are confident that we can stay agile and adapt to the fast-changing needs of our customers across the globe," said Bernd Struck - Senior Vice President UAE Cargo & DWC Airlines Services, dnata.

"iCargo is a strong, stable and modern IT platform widely accepted to be best suited to bring about transformational change in the airline cargo industry. Over the years, significant investment has gone in to give iCargo a strong product roadmap, continuously incorporating technology-led innovation and building a collaborative community model of development. I am extremely pleased and excited to welcome dnata, one of the fastest-growing Ground Handling companies in the world, as our latest customer for iCargo and look forward to a mutually beneficial long-term partnership," says Ashok Rajan, SVP & Head of Airline Cargo Services, IBS Software.

Through iCargo, dnata will automate key business and operational functions - including ULD management, quality monitoring and mail management with a single seamlessly integrated platform. The real-time availability of operational information through iCargo will help provide actionable insights which will greatly improve revenue generation and operational efficiencies.

More information on IBS is available at http://www.ibsplc.com.