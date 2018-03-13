Antrica Release New Features for SpotBox4K Multiple ONVIF IP Camera Decoder

MAIDENHEAD, England, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Antrica, a world wide supplier of hardware H.264/5 video encoding, decodingand streaming solutions, have unveiled a new update to the SpotBox4K ONVIF decoder.

The SpotBox4K has been updated to include:

Advanced viewing options for IP Cameras

Full screen 4K decode - Decode / display up to a 3840 x 2160 P30 IP Cameras

ONVIF Discovery - Auto Detect ONVIF IP Cameras

The SpotBox4K is a multiple ONVIP IP camera decoder capable of decoding up to 32 IP streams and viewing these streams in 1 x 1 , 2 x 2 , 3 x 3 and 4 x 4 display modes. For applications where installers / system integrators are after a solution that provides a simple to use PC-less option for viewing IP cameras, the SpoptBox4K delivers on performance and usability.

Antrica have also recently released a 4K video encoder, when teamed with the SpotBox4K provides a low cost end to end 4K H.265 / H.264 encode / decode solution.

Features of SpotBox4K Include:

Low Cost - SpotBox4K is excellent value for money in comparison to using a PC or VMS for simple view only applications.

Decode Up To 4K Resolution - Decode 3840 x 2160 camera streams in full screen mode as well as 1080p, 720p and 480p in other view modes.

Simple & Easy To Use- Simply connect the box via a HDMI cable to anymonitor or screen. From there you can use the IR remote control (included) to switch streams / view modes.

Small Yet Mighty - SpotBox4K is a powerful H.264 or H.265 decoder capable of decoding multiple IP streams or singular 4K ones. Due to its dedicated nature itperformsreliably & consistently.

Display Multiple IP Cameras - Program up to 32 IP streams or cameras andsimultaneously displayup to 16 at one time using the multiple viewing options. Programmable 'view' option on re-boot (e.g 1 / 4 / 9 /16 cameras on screen).

ONVIF Discovery - Program the IP streams / cameras easily using ONVIF discovery. You can also choose to enter the RTSPmanually if you prefer.

LesLitwin SalesDirector of Antrica commented:

"The SpotBox4K has been developed according to the requirements of our customers, it is a very interesting low cost prospect that doesn't compromise on quality or performance considering its price point."

The SpotBox4K is available now, please contact sales@antrica.comto discuss your specific requirements.Please also visit our website www.antrica.com for further information & products.

About Antrica

Antrica is a UKcompanyManufacturing and selling a range of video over IP solutions, mainly encoders and decoders for CCTV Broadcast Signage AV and Medical markets.Video encoding & decoding at 4K, full HD 1080P60 and streaming over any LAN or WAN.Antrica has been in business for 15 years and rapidly growing as a technology supplier.

