Dante Labs Discusses Success of Its Patient-Centred, Data-Driven Rare Disease Program

Global digital health company discusses its successful outreach to the rare disease community and its innovative approach to applying machine learning to the identification of new unknown genetic variants.

At the Bio Europe Spring Conference, Dante Labs discussed the early success of its Rare Disease program. Dante Labs has been conducting whole genome sequencing and data analysis on patients with hereditary diseases, leveraging digital solutions to gather data from multiple data sources while working closely with doctors.

"Our goal is to identify new unknown variants for hereditary diseases and directly fuel the development of new successful treatments," explained Dante Labs CEO Andrea Riposati."We are collecting data on a global scale and building a medical AI on top of the data to enable data-driven precision healthcare."

Dante Labs decided to actively support rare disease patients after engaging with some outstanding rare disease advocacy groups. "We were inspired by the great work of organisations such as Global Genes, Epilepsy Awareness Day, Child Neurology Foundation, the Periodic Paralysis Genetics Resources Group and many more," Riposati continued. "While we doubled the size of our bioinformatics team and invested in automatic reporting capabilities, our marketing team structured a special commercial offer to support as many patients as possible."

Dante Labs is offering Whole Genome Sequencing, 30X coverage, at 399 euros for the entire month of March. Customers are asked to identify one or more disease(s) they are affected by so that Dante Labs can provide them with a personalised report. Although the offer is designed for rare disease patients, everyone can participate, including healthy people.

Meanwhile, Dante Labs has strengthened its security and privacy capabilities in advance of the European GDPR in May. In addition to its US-EU Privacy Shield Certification, Dante Labs has received the Cyber Essentials Certification, which is necessary to become a service provider to the British National Health System. "Privacy and security are paramount to us," stated Riposati. "All our samples are anonymous. Data, DNA, reports and samples have no personal identification information, not even the country of origin. Our first patent application was about a proprietary cyber security system."

