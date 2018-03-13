UK's Food-to-go Brand Greggs Partners With Adestra for Expert Marketing Technology Solutions

LONDON, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Greggs has selected global martech provider Adestra for their email and marketing automation in order to foster loyalty amongst their customers and create engaging emails as part of a First-Person Marketing approach. An FTSE 250 Index company, Greggs is the largest bakery food-on-the-go chain in the UK and it specialises in freshly baked savouries, daily fresh sandwiches and Fairtrade coffee.

Established in 1951, Greggs has successfully reinvented its product range over the years, most recently to appeal to the increasing health-conscious consumer market by introducing a Balanced Choice menu with items 400 calories or less. In order to communicate with their large database of customers and retain their loyalty, Greggs was looking to use email in a more agile, targeted and personalized way.

Since they joined Adestra, Greggs has worked with the Digital Design team to refresh the look and use of their email templates, adopting a modular design approach. This, coupled with Adestra's innovative and robust Email Editor has enabled them to be more agile in their communications and offer great customer experience regardless of device and worry-free of errors.

Greggs joins other Adestra clients from a range of sectors including Incisive Media, Fortnum & Mason, Conde Nast, Oxfam, Naked Wines and more.

