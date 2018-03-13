Antofagasta increased its dividend 177% for last year as cash flow surged on the group's highest operating margin in five years, though the world's largest copper producer is facing strike action at its Los Pelambres mine. For the past calendar year the Chilean group generated revenue of $4.75bn, up 31% on the previous year, from 704,300 tonnes of copper production, which was down 0.7%. Cash costs for extracting that metal were $1.60 per lb, which was 6 cents per lb higher than the prior year ...

