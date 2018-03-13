Ireland-based food group Greencore issued a profits warning on Tuesday as it said full year earnings would be hit by its US operations. The company said it expected adjusted EPS in the range of 14.7p-15.7p, with approximately two thirds of that contribution delivered in the second half. This contrasts with current market expectations of 15.7p-16.6p. Greencore said the weak performance of the its underutilised original US sites in the first half of 2018, "combined with the timing of new business ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...