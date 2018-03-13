FTSE 250 retirement specialist Just Group said on Tuesday that deputy chairman Tom Cross Brown will retire at the next annual general meeting in May. Brown has been a board member of the group and its legacy companies since December 2006. Chairman Chris Gibson-Smith said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Tom for his long service and contribution to Just during which he served as chairman to the predecessor companies and more recently following the merger as my deputy chairman." ...

