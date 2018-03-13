Legal & General Group announced on Tuesday that its Legal & General Capital division has acquired the 52.1% of CALA Homes which it did not previously own, with completion occurring simultaneously with the announcement. The FTSE 100 company said the business had performed "strongly" under joint ownership with Patron Capital Partners, with revenues growing threefold to £748m in 2017 from £241m in 2013, and profits growing at a combined annual growth rate of 12% over the last three years. Legal & ...

