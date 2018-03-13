sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.03.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 576 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,875 Euro		-0,019
-0,66 %
WKN: A1JVCC ISIN: GB00B77J0862 Ticker-Symbol: OMUB 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
OLD MUTUAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OLD MUTUAL PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,859
2,96
12:48
2,884
2,939
12:48
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
OLD MUTUAL PLC
OLD MUTUAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OLD MUTUAL PLC2,875-0,66 %
TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC114,01-1,67 %