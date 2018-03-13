FTSE 250 merchant bank Close Brothers posted a 6% jump in first-half adjusted operating profit on Tuesday thanks to a good performance across its businesses. In the six months to the end of January, adjusted operating profit rose to £142.3m from £134.2m in the same period a year ago, while adjusted basic earnings per share were up 7% to 71.2p. In the banking division, adjusted operating profit increased 5% to £128.5m, with a stable net interest margin of 8.2% and a low bad debt ratio of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...