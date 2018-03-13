

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 12-March-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/03/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,700,312.62 12.1781



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/03/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2008585 USD 34,487,777.34 17.1702



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BDF12W49 135152 USD 2,889,863.11 21.3823



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 12/03/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 19,889,955.32 19.89



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 12/03/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,429,358.23 10.8587



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 6650000 USD 72,528,586.64 10.9066



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/03/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 47,537,052.63 12.7445



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 424,304.04 14.1388



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,191,442.72 16.6403



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 981000 EUR 16,515,014.30 16.8349



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 12/03/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 280010 GBP 3,133,289.19 11.1899



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 12/03/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3150000 USD 55,120,714.32 17.4986



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2450000 USD 47,470,324.51 19.3756



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 12/03/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3242725 EUR 58,303,361.52 17.9797



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BDF16114 686000 EUR 10,464,383.74 15.2542



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 12/03/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 270000 EUR 4,218,360.65 15.6236



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 332000 EUR 5,642,795.06 16.9964



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,358,052.98 18.8618



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 281000 EUR 4,701,609.06 16.7317



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 12/03/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1540000 GBP 16,422,690.16 10.6641



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 12/03/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,312,633.21 18.7492



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 12/03/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,228,835.66 21.0268



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,820,221.78 21.5446



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 12/03/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 187500 USD 3,448,797.52 18.3936



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 312500 USD 5,747,784.13 18.3929



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 12/03/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 18,998,725.47 13.5705



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 226250 CHF 4,416,393.21 19.52



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 891000 EUR 14,929,471.35 16.7559



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 12/03/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 680010 GBP 7,661,880.07 11.2673



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2796000 USD 58,693,157.14 20.9918



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 12/03/2018 IE00BVXC4854 13737000 USD 230,428,675.78 16.7743



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 286837 USD 5,189,700.04 18.0929



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/03/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,466,245.18 5.317



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 12/03/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1681240 USD 32,262,093.85 19.1895



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,062,003.81 16.3385



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 130000 GBP 1,893,012.69 14.5616



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 22590 USD 417,396.44 18.477



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 12/03/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 348,435.88 21.7772



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 12/03/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 390000 USD 8,647,659.75 22.1735



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 12/03/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 910000 USD 18,346,437.58 20.1609



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



