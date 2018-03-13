Calor Launches £50,000 National Grant Scheme for Rural Communities

WARWICK, England, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Rural communities throughout the UK could be eligible to receive funding via the Calor Rural Community Fund from energy provider Calor.

Established in 2017, the Fund aims to give off-grid communities the chance to gain funding for projects that will improve local life.

Last year's winning projects included an inclusive swing for a community park, a new piano for a community choir, books for a rural school library and the installation of fibre broadband into an off-grid village.

With a total fund of £50,000 and with 21 individual prize pots up for grabs, this year's Calor Rural Community Fund will be open for applications between 20th March and 30th April.

Paul Blacklock, Calor's Head of Corporate Affairs, says: "As off-grid energy providers we are passionate about country living and the success of last year's scheme has shown us the tangible impact that the Calor Rural Community Fund has had on a number of rural communities.

"This year we are offering funding for 21 different projects, with prize pots ranging from £1,000 up to £5,000. Past submissions have included funding for community centres, village halls and sporting venues, as well as initiatives to support local schoolchildren and the elderly.

"Application is via our Calor website, which will open for entries on the 20th March 2018 for a period of six weeks. Accepted projects will be published online and we'll be encouraging communities to get on board by voting for their favourite, before we shortlist the finalists.

"We're also pleased to announce that national community action groups, Business in the Community and Rural England will be joining our judging panel again in order to help us decide on the most worthy winners, assessing each project for its impact and reach, sustainability and of course, its originality."

Entries open on the 20th March 2018, but rural communities interested in learning more can visit http://www.calor.co.uk/communityfund now to register their interest.

About Calor Gas

Calor is the UK's leading supplier of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), bringing clean, efficient and modern energy to rural Britain. The company provides gas to some of the two million homes and 350,000 commercial premises located off the mains gas grid, distributed via the UK's largest LPG delivery fleet.

Calor has continued to invest in its offering to ensure it provides the best service for its customers, including supply of LPG to homes and businesses and a wide range of products and appliances from boiler installations to portable heaters.

Please visit http://www.calor.co.ukor call 0800 121 7827 for more information.

