ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate declined in the fourth quarter, the statistical office Istat showed Tuesday.



The unemployment rate came in at 11 percent, down from 11.2 percent a quarter ago. In the same period of 2016, the jobless rate was 12 percent.



At the same time, the employment rate rose slightly to 58.1 percent from 58.0 percent in the preceding period.



