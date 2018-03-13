Anytime Fitness Celebrates Its 4,000th Gym In Shanghai, China

The World's Fastest-Growing Gym will soon be the Only Franchise on All 7 Continents

WOODBURY, Minnesota, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Anytime Fitness, the world's fastest growing fitness center for 10 consecutive years, will celebrate the opening of its 4,000th gym March 16th in Shanghai, China. Additionally, after formalizing an agreement to open gyms in Morocco, Anytime Fitness will pursue plans to open at least one new gym in Antarctica - which would make Anytime Fitness the first franchise in history with locations on all seven continents.

"Our mission is to 'Improve the self-esteem of the world,'" said Chuck Runyon, the CEO and co-founder of Anytime Fitness. "It may sound like an audacious goal, but we're very serious about it. We'll soon have 4,000 gyms open in more than 30 countries on all seven continents.Each of those gyms supports a small community of like-minded individuals who are determined to enjoy healthier, happier and more active lifestyles.That's what we mean by 'Improving the self-esteem of the world.'"

Complete with a Chinese dragon dance and a ceremonial groundbreaking, the 4,000th gym celebration will take place at an Anytime Fitness gym currently under construction in Shanghai. Anytime Fitness is the first and only U.S.-based gym to have been granted a franchising license in China. Currently there are 11 Anytime Fitness gyms open and operating in China.

"We are based in community areas within walking distance of where people live and work and we reach out to people in a way that is non-intimidating, relatable and personable," said Maurice Levine, the master franchisee for Anytime Fitness in China."Less than 1% of the 1.4 billion people who live in China are members of a health club.We are poised to introduce high-quality health and fitness programs throughout the entire country."

RECORD-SETTING GROWTH RATE

Inc.com recently referred to Anytime Fitness as "fastest-growing fitness franchise of all time." Founded in 2002, it took Anytime Fitness just 16 years to reach 4,000 gyms.Only one other company has reached 4,000 franchised units faster.Subway did it in 15 years.And only a tiny percentage (.005%) of all franchises have 4,000 units.Additionally, according to FRANData, Anytime Fitness is just one of 15 franchisors located in 30 or more countries.

"We built the franchise by focusing on convenience, affordability and a friendly, supportive atmosphere," said Runyon."That will never change. But we've sustained and, in many areas, accelerated our growth by expanding our programming and benefits for members.Specifically, our new group training sessions and our mobile app- which serves as a personal trainer in your pocket - have been wildly popular and will contribute to our future growth."

AFRICA FIRST AND THEN ANTARCTICA

Within the next few weeks, Anytime Fitness expects to formalize an agreement with master franchisees to opendozens ofgyms in Moroccowithinfiveyears. That entre into Africa means that the franchise will almost certainly have gyms open in 32 countries on six continents by the end of this year. Runyon's next goal is to become the first franchise in history with locations open and operating on all seven continents.

"We've already begun exploring options for Antarctica," he said."It's going to happen - and sooner than you might think."

Total revenues for Anytime Fitness, its parent company, Self Esteem Brands, and its master franchisees are expected to top $2 Billion in 2018.

"Our purpose, very simply, is to help people get to a healthier place," said Dave Mortensen, the president and co-founder of Anytime Fitness. "To help as many people as possible, we're constantly striving to provide our franchisees with the support, the tools and the technology they need to best serve their members.We've been successful because we work hard, not merely to meet the ever-changing preferences of fitness consumers, but to anticipate them."

JOIN IN SEATTLE, WORKOUT IN SYDNEY - OR SHANGHAI

One of the benefits of an Anytime Fitness membership, and a contributor to the company's rapid growth, is the franchise's "Anywhere Access" policy:Join one Anytime Fitness gym and you can use any of the chain's 4,000 gyms worldwide - at no additional cost.That gives members the option of exercising not only whenever they choose (Anytime Fitness gyms are open 24/7/365), but virtually whereverthey like.And with gyms in all 50 states and more than 30 countries (including Australia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and Japan), the "Anywhere Access" policy can be a real cost-saver - especially for frequent travelers.

About Anytime Fitness

Ranked #1 on Entrepreneur's prestigious Top Global Franchise list, Anytime Fitness is the fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, with 4,000 gyms serving 3,000,000 members on five (soon to be all seven) continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing its members with convenient fitness options and friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities which feature top-quality exercise equipment. Gyms are now open in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, England, Scotland, The Republic of Ireland, Wales, Grand Cayman, Poland, the Netherlands, Spain, Qatar, India, Chile, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Belgium, Italy, Sweden and the Philippines. All franchised gyms are individually owned and operated.Join one gym and use them all.

