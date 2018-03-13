Korean Startup Reality Reflection Launches the First Blockchain Ecosystem for AR/VR Assets Called Moss Chain

SEOUL, South Korea, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Mossland is the first augmented reality mobile game that brings together blockchain, AR/VR and gaming technologies in the new blockchain ecosystem for AR assets called Moss Chain.

Mossland is a new location-based augmented reality mobile game with a focus on real estate powered by blockchain. By playing the game users can navigate through cities, check-in in different locations and become virtual owners of various landmarks. The game uses Ethereum-based cryptocurrency Moss Coin to facilitate all sales and purchases of in-game properties.

Mossland's user experience requires a very fast transaction between players. Using public blockchain platforms can be risky, as they can't guarantee a steady performance. Especially during an in-game auction, when it can be difficult to check immediately whether the bid is successful. This is when the new blockchain comes into play.

At first, Moss Chain will be a platform for all virtual assets produced within the game. Later, as Mossland will gain more players, third-party artists and developers will be able to create and sell their own virtual assets through this open market. This will facilitate development of new DApps (Decentralized apps) and other gaming elements.

In this way, Mossland will become the first game that integrates AR technologies and a proprietary blockchain that will later become a global platform for developing new games powered by blockchain. The creation of Moss Chain will contribute to AR gaming development in general and also increase the value of Moss Coin.

"Moss Chain is a very exciting technology that stands to dramatically reshape our increasingly digital world. We're now building a completely new ecosystem that will inspire creation of new creative projects like Mossland and change the gaming market", said Louis Jinhwa Kim, Blockchain Advisor at Mossland, Co-founder and Director at Korea Blockchain Association, Co-founder at Korbit.

Created by Wooram Son, former Software Engineer at Samsung Electronics, and Chester Roh, serial entrepreneur, Founder of TNC (acquired by Google), the project has already raised $5 million in 38 minutes during the ICO Pre-Sale of Moss Coin, which was the first in Korean game industry.

Among advisors of the project are Louis Jinhwa Kim, Vitaly Tkach, Creative Director at Wargaming, and Jeffrey Lim, former Head of Google Campus Seoul and many other professionals in AR/VR and gaming spheres, and the most famous advisors in Blockchain.