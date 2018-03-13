SignalFX: SignalFx Expands to Europe to Support Global Customer Demand

SAN MATEO Calif. and LONDON, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SignalFx (https://signalfx.com/), a leader in real-time operational intelligence for data-driven DevOps, today announced the opening of its European headquarters in London. The expansion follows a year of significant customer acquisitions, new partnerships and integrations, revenue growth, and new patents. With an expanded executive team and growing headcount, the company has to-date raised nearly $60 million in funding. The new headquarters will accelerate growth in Europe as the company broadens its global customer base.

Founded in 2013 as the only real-time monitoring platform for cloud-native architectures, SignalFx has won significant relationships with Fortune 500 enterprise companies across all verticals, including financial services, media, telecommunications, retail, hi-tech, healthcare, manufacturing, and consumer products.

SignalFx secured $30 million in series C funding in October 2017 from current investors Andreessen Horowitz and Charles River Ventures. This follows a $20 million series B and $8.5 million series A round, which brings the company's total capital raised to $58.5 million.

"With our extensive customer growth, innovations, patents and leadership team expansion, 2017 was a landmark year. Our momentum is underscored by today's announcement of our expansion to Europe," said Karthik Rau, Founder and CEO of SignalFx. "Having a SignalFx team on the ground in the United Kingdom enables us to better meet the unique business and technology needs of European companies as we continue to gain global market share."

Much of the company's growth follows key executive appointments in 2017, including Mark Cranney, Chief Commercial Officer (https://www.linkedin.com/in/markcranney/); Arijit Mukherji, Chief Technology Officer (https://www.linkedin.com/in/arijit-mukherji-3283aa); Rajesh Raman, Chief Architect (https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajesh-raman-2687091/); Patrick Lin, Chief Product Officer (https://www.linkedin.com/in/patricklin1/); Tom Butta, Chief Marketing Officer (https://www.linkedin.com/in/tombutta/); Travis Patterson, Vice President Worldwide Sales (https://www.linkedin.com/in/travis-patterson-1030631); and Stephen Tsuchiyama, Vice President Global Partner Sales and Alliances (https://www.linkedin.com/in/stephentsuchiyama/). This leadership team has led innovative and rapid-growth companies like Andreessen Horowitz, Cisco, Facebook, Google, Opsware, PTC, Red Hat, Sprinklr and VMware.

"SignalFx is a cloud trailblazer," said Devdutt Yellurkar, general partner at Charles River Ventures. "We look forward to seeing how the company continues to expand its technology offerings and operations as it delivers premier real-time operational intelligence for next-generation infrastructure."

The unique technology powering SignalFx's streaming architecture has been awarded six patents in the last year, with several more still pending. Key innovations address the unique challenges posed by ingesting, processing, and analyzing massive amounts of streaming data at low latency from millions of distributed systems.

In 2017 SignalFx launched real-time operational intelligence for Kubernetes environments (http://signalfx.com/press/pr-20170907-accelerates-cloud-native-transformation-with-real-time-operational-intelligence-for-kubernetes-environments/) and new alerting capabilities (http://signalfx.com/press/signalfx-cuts-noise-cloud-operations/), and rolled out integrations with Google Cloud Platform (https://signalfx.com/press/pr-20171109-signalfx-announces-comprehensive-global-monitoring-google-cloud-platform/), Apache Spark (https://signalfx.com/press/pr-20170914-empowers-innovation-for-analytics-and-data-science-with-apache-spark-integration/), Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF) (https://signalfx.com/library/pivotal-cloud-foundry-signalfx-integration/)and Prometheus (https://signalfx.com/blog/prometheus-direct-integration-comes-signalfx/). The company announced its availability on the AWS Marketplace (https://signalfx.com/press/pr-20170814-simplifies-deployment-of-cloud-monitoring-with-offering-on-aws-marketplace/) and AWS Serverless Application Repository (https://signalfx.com/press/pr-20171130-signalfx-joins-aws-serverless-application-repository/), and further enhanced SignalFx's AWS service offering with the launch of Cloud Optimizer for EC2 and native Lambda monitoring (https://signalfx.com/press/pr-20171120-lambda-and-tuner-integrations-for-aws/). As a testament to SignalFx's advanced real-time streaming architecture, robust real-time operational intelligence, and commitment to enabling digital transformation, Red Herring named the company a Top 100 North America winner (http://signalfx.com/press/pr-20170707-red-herring-top-100-north-america-winner/) and Gartner recognized SignalFx as a Cool Vendor in Performance Analysis for 2017 (https://signalfx.com/press/pr-20170606-named-cool-vendor-performance-analysis-gartner/).

Supporting Resources

Visit SignalFx: https://signalfx.com/ (https://signalfx.com/)

Follow SignalFx on Twitter: @signalfx (https://twitter.com/signalfx)

Follow SignalFx on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/signalfx)

Like SignalFx on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/SignalFxInc/)

About SignalFx

SignalFx is a leader in real-time operational intelligence for data-driven DevOps. The service discovers and collects metrics across every component in the cloud, replacing traditional point tools and providing real-time visibility into today's dynamic environments. Leveraging the massively scalable SignalFx platform, the SaaS platform is optimized for container and microservices based architectures and provides powerful visualization, proactive alerting, and collaborative triage capabilities across organizations of all sizes. SignalFx is used by Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, apparel, industrials, telecommunications, media, and by web-scale players like Yelp, HubSpot, Acquia, and Kayak. SignalFx is venture-funded by Andreessen Horowitz and Charles River Ventures.

Media Contacts:

Allison DeLeo

Racepoint Global for SignalFx

Phone: +1 (415) 694-6700

SignalFx@racepointglobal.com