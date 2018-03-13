

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production expanded at the start of the year, after falling slightly in the previous month, figures from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Tuesday.



Industrial production climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in January, reversing a 0.1 percent drop in December.



Among sectors, manufacturing production grew 5.8 percent annually in January, while mining and quarrying output plunged by 23.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 0.3 percent in January.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX