Quintiq, a Dassault Systèmes company and global leader in supply chain planning and optimization (SCP&O), announces that it has been selected to further optimize Jumbo Supermarkten's supply chain. The fastest growing supermarket chain in the Netherlands, Jumbo is on a mission to provide outstanding service and products at the lowest prices, exceeding customer expectations every day.

This mission is well supported by Quintiq's optimization technology. The Quintiq solution will efficiently plan Jumbo's transport and warehouse capacities. Jumbo's supply chain involves 10 distribution centers, almost 600 stores and about 500 owned and chartered trucks. The scope covers the planning of store distribution, home deliveries, inbound operations, backhauls for all channels and logistics between distribution centers. With a planning solution that integrates with existing systems, Jumbo will gain full transparency of its supply chain.

"We've found the right technology partner to help us plan and control our supply chain," said Karel de Jong, director of supply chain at Jumbo. "Quintiq provides us with integrated supply chain management, an approach that is demand-driven and optimized based on Jumbo's business goals and constraints."

There's a wide range of other requirements and constraints that comes with supply chain planning. The Quintiq solution is intelligent enough to take them into account while improving Jumbo's delivery performance, cost savings and planning flexibility. Jumbo's constraints include store opening times, specific timeframes for deliveries, amount of employees and shifts and different temperature compartments in vehicles. The solution will also take into account regulatory constraints such as restrictions when transporting fresh produce, as well as legal rules in terms of truck drivers' working hours. With Quintiq's optimized planning, Jumbo will be able to achieve more sustainable operations through reducing their carbon footprint.

The solution will be used for Jumbo's logistics planning on tactical, operational and day-of-execution levels. Using scenario-based tactical planning, Jumbo will be able to evaluate all possible options against specific KPIs. For operational planning, Quintiq takes into account the latest order volume and resource capacity for optimized plans up to one week ahead. On the day of execution, the solution ensures smooth-running movements based on confirmed orders and supports planners in managing disruptions effectively. The latter is enabled by real-time monitoring of execution, which provides visibility of both resources and charter resources in terms of trip progress, traffic and disruptions.

"Jumbo has a large, complex supply chain that's rapidly growing. Optimized planning is key to reaching its full potential," said Rob van Egmond, CEO at Quintiq. "This is where Quintiq comes in. We're able to provide real-time insights that help Jumbo make the right logistics decisions swiftly. This enables Jumbo to improve on-shelf availability and increase customer satisfaction."

About Jumbo Supermarkten

Jumbo currently has over 580 shops, of which three are food markets. Additionally, the supermarket chain has 390 pick-up points for online orders and a home delivery service. The unique Jumbo formula (best service with largest assortment at lowest prices) applies to all of its shops and online store. Customers can rely on Jumbo's brand promise of 7 Certainties. By putting the customer at the heart of its business, the family-owned company has become one of the fastest growing supermarkets in the Netherlands. After taking over Super de Boer in 2009 and C1000 in 2012, Jumbo became the second largest grocery chain in the country. Additionally, Jumbo took over the La Place restaurant chain in 2016.For more information, visit jumbo.com.

About Quintiq

Every business has its supply chain planning challenges. Some of those challenges are large, some are complex and some seem impossible to solve. Since 1997, Quintiq has been solving each of those challenges using a single supply chain planning and optimization software. Today, industry-leading companies across the globe rely on Quintiq software to plan and optimize workforces, logistics and production. Quintiq is part of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) and has headquarters in the Netherlands and the USA, and offices around the world.

