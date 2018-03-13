New SubSTAR Solutions for Salmon Oil Protection in Pet Foods

MARIBOR, Slovenia, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Pet Foods Need Protection, Too!

Frutarom Food Protection Division launches SubSTAR', a line of customized formulations for salmon oil oxidation management for pet foods.

Oil from fatty fish, such as salmon, is one of the best sources of the omega-3 fatty acids EPA and DHA, and is increasingly used in premium brands of pet foods due to its health benefits.

However, these fatty acids are unstable and can rapidly oxidize and turn rancid. Salmon and other fish oil is especially challenging. Unsaturated fatty acids, being so highly prone to oxidation, can lead to spoilage and loss of quality and reduced nutritional value, not to mention causing a rancid flavor and changes in color. They can even develop toxic byproducts.

Oxidation also leads to significant food waste due to shorter shelf-life, increased product losses, and interrupted production. When the fish oil is added to the outer layer of the kibble as palatant, it only increases application challenges in terms of oxidation risk versus when it is part of the kibble formulation.

Frutarom's new, all-natural SubSTAR formulations successfully protect salmon oil from oxidation, improve its overall stability, maintain product color, and preserve the flavor and nutritional profile. "Available in liquid and powder form, the SubSTAR solutions are highly potent formulations, customized to fit the specific processing demands of pet food manufacturers and their raw material suppliers," explains Ohad Cohan, General Manager of Frutarom's Food Protection Division. "These formulations provide better stability and maintain oil quality, even during warm weather and prolonged periods of storage at elevated temperatures. All SubSTAR formulations provide powerful protection at low dosage. They are simple and easy to handle, added as part of a kibble recipe. "

Providing extended shelf life and improved quality to the level of excellence, SubSTAR formulations outperform other solutions traditionally offered in the industry. Reliability and efficacy, even at low concentrations add to their already impressive advantages, while FAMI - QS certification guarantees the highest level of vertically integrated raw materials sourcing.

Frutarom Group's Food Protection Division provides advanced, application-specific solutions based on natural extracts for food, pet food, cosmetic, and nutraceutical industries. Its extensive portfolio includes brands such as VivOX, INOLENS, AquaROX and SyneROX. These product lines have been complemented by the innovative SubSTAR and SubSTAR Complex portfolio for pet food and rendering applications.

Visit Frutatorm at Interzoo, Nuremberg, Germany, booth #3-504

