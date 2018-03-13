

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks rose notably on Tuesday even as caution prevailed ahead of U.S. consumer inflation data due later in the day. The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates four times this year if inflation picks up.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 30 points or 0.57 percent at 5,306 in opening deals after finishing marginally higher on Monday.



Airbus rose over 1 percent. The aircraft major reported share buyback transactions from 5 March 2018 to 9 March 2018.



Telecom firm Iliad slumped 6.5 percent after its net profit stayed essentially flat in 2017.



Veolia declined 2.2 percent after Qatari Diar, the sovereign wealth developer, sold its stake in the utility group.



In economic releases, France's payroll employment increased in the fourth quarter, the statistical office Insee reported. Net payroll job creation reached 72,700. Job creation grew 0.3 percent after rising 0.2 percent in the previous quarter.



