Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Key Financial and Indicators of Zheshang Securities

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stockcode:0576)

ANNOUNCEMENT

KEYFINANCIALINFORMATIONANDINDICATORSOFZHESHANGSECURITIES

FORTHEYEARENDEDDECEMBER31,2017

The board of directors (the " Board") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the report of our subsidiary, Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd. ("ZheshangSecurities", the A Shares of which are listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) (Stock code: 601878) for the year of 2017, which was published on March 12, 2018 (the "Report").

The Board would like to draw the attention of the shareholders of the Company and public investors to the following key financial data and indicators of Zheshang Securities for the year ended December 31, 2017 as stated in the Report:

I.KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Unit: Yuan

Currency: RMB

KeyFinancialinformation Currentreporting period

(Januaryto

December 2017) Corresponding period

last year Increase/

decreasein

this reporting

periodas

comparedto

the corresponding

period last year (%) Operating income 4,610,612,404.00 4,594,902,987.59 0.34 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company 1,063,507,778.68 1,240,892,309.04 -14.29 Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company after deducting non-recurring profit and loss 1,047,108,572.43

1,225,483,854.04

-14.56 Net cashflow generated from operating activities -11,007,414,537.05 -5,891,247,386.88 -86.84 Other comprehensive income 128,082,999.95 37,870,637.34 238.21

As at the

endof

current

reporting

period Asattheend

of last year Increase/

decreasein

this reporting

periodas

comparedto

theendof last year (%) Total assets 52,920,373,669.37 53,737,245,553.09 -1.52 Total liabilities 39,406,482,435.26 44,171,746,651.36 -10.79 Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company 13,513,891,234.11 9,565,498,901.73 41.28 Total equity of owners 13,513,891,234.11 9,565,498,901.73 41.28

II.KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Currency: RMB

Key Financial Indicators Current reporting period (JanuarytoDecember 2017) Corresponding period lastyear Increase/ decreasein thisreporting period ascompared tothecorresponding periodlast year (%) Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share) 0.34 0.41 -17.07 Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share) 0.34 0.41 -17.07 Basic earnings per share after deducting non-recurring profit and loss (Yuan/share) 0.33 0.41 -19.51 Weighted average returns on net assets (%) 9.22% 13.82% Decreased by

4.60 ppts Weightedaveragereturnsonnetassetsafter deducting non-recurring profit and loss (%) 9.07% 13.65% Decreased by

4.58 ppts

III.NET CAPITAL AND RISK CONTROL INDICATORS OF THE PARENT COMPANY

Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB

Items Asattheend

of the

current reporting period As at the endoflast year Net capital 11,644,466,197.03 7,056,740,219.78 Net assets 11,673,665,322.68 8,187,015,129.29 Risk coverage ratio (%) 329.96 135.51 Capital leverage ratio (%) 25.57 17.70 Liquidity coverage ratio (%) 872.35 558.85 Net stable funding ratio (%) 156.86 132.96 Net capital/net assets (%) 99.75 86.19 Net capital/liabilities (%) 49.73 30.23 Net assets/liabilities (%) 49.85 35.08 Valueofproprietaryequitysecuritiesandsecuritiesderivatives/ net capital(%) 2.48 30.31 Value of proprietary fixed income securities/ net capital (%) 123.95 135.61

Note: The full text of the Report is published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn).

On behalf of the Board

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.

ZHANXiaozhang

Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, March 12, 2018

