13.03.2018 | 11:13
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Zhejiang Expressway Co Ld - Key Financial and Indicators of Zheshang Securities

Hong Kong Stock Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stockcode:0576)

ANNOUNCEMENT
KEYFINANCIALINFORMATIONANDINDICATORSOFZHESHANGSECURITIES
FORTHEYEARENDEDDECEMBER31,2017

The board of directors (the " Board") of Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd. (the "Company") is pleased to announce the report of our subsidiary, Zheshang Securities Co., Ltd. ("ZheshangSecurities", the A Shares of which are listed and traded on the Shanghai Stock Exchange) (Stock code: 601878) for the year of 2017, which was published on March 12, 2018 (the "Report").

The Board would like to draw the attention of the shareholders of the Company and public investors to the following key financial data and indicators of Zheshang Securities for the year ended December 31, 2017 as stated in the Report:

I.KEY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Unit: Yuan
Currency: RMB

KeyFinancialinformation Currentreporting period
(Januaryto
December 2017) 		Corresponding period
last year 		Increase/
decreasein
this reporting
periodas
comparedto
the corresponding
period last year (%)
Operating income4,610,612,404.004,594,902,987.590.34
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company1,063,507,778.681,240,892,309.04-14.29
Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company after deducting non-recurring profit and loss1,047,108,572.43
1,225,483,854.04
-14.56
Net cashflow generated from operating activities-11,007,414,537.05-5,891,247,386.88-86.84
Other comprehensive income128,082,999.9537,870,637.34238.21

As at the
endof
current
reporting
period 		Asattheend
of last year 		Increase/
decreasein
this reporting
periodas
comparedto
theendof last year (%)
Total assets52,920,373,669.3753,737,245,553.09-1.52
Total liabilities39,406,482,435.2644,171,746,651.36-10.79
Equity attributable to shareholders of the parent company13,513,891,234.119,565,498,901.7341.28
Total equity of owners13,513,891,234.119,565,498,901.7341.28

II.KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Currency: RMB

Key Financial Indicators Current reporting period (JanuarytoDecember 2017) Corresponding period lastyear Increase/ decreasein thisreporting period ascompared tothecorresponding periodlast year (%)
Basic earnings per share (Yuan/share)0.340.41-17.07
Diluted earnings per share (Yuan/share)0.340.41-17.07
Basic earnings per share after deducting non-recurring profit and loss (Yuan/share)0.330.41-19.51
Weighted average returns on net assets (%)9.22%13.82%Decreased by
4.60 ppts
Weightedaveragereturnsonnetassetsafter deducting non-recurring profit and loss (%)9.07%13.65%Decreased by
4.58 ppts

III.NET CAPITAL AND RISK CONTROL INDICATORS OF THE PARENT COMPANY

Unit: Yuan Currency: RMB

Items Asattheend
of the
current reporting period 		As at the endoflast year
Net capital11,644,466,197.037,056,740,219.78
Net assets11,673,665,322.688,187,015,129.29
Risk coverage ratio (%)329.96135.51
Capital leverage ratio (%)25.5717.70
Liquidity coverage ratio (%)872.35558.85
Net stable funding ratio (%)156.86132.96
Net capital/net assets (%)99.7586.19
Net capital/liabilities (%)49.7330.23
Net assets/liabilities (%)49.8535.08
Valueofproprietaryequitysecuritiesandsecuritiesderivatives/
net capital(%)2.4830.31
Value of proprietary fixed income securities/
net capital (%)123.95135.61

Note: The full text of the Report is published on the website of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (http://www.sse.com.cn).

On behalf of the Board
Zhejiang Expressway Co., Ltd.
ZHANXiaozhang
Chairman

Hangzhou, the PRC, March 12, 2018

Asatthedateofthisannouncement,theexecutivedirectorsoftheCompanyare:
Mr.ZHANXiaozhang,Mr.CHENGTaoandMs.LUOJianhu;thenonexecutivedirectorsofthe
Companyare:Mr.WANGDongjieandMr.DAIBenmeng;andtheindependent
non-executivedirectorsoftheCompanyare:Mr.ZHOUJun,Mr.PEIKer-WeiandMs.LEEWaiTsang,Rosa.


© 2018 PR Newswire