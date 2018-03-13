London stocks nudged lower in early trade on Tuesday following an uninspiring session in the US, as investors eyed Chancellor Philip Hammond's spring statement and the latest inflation reading from across the pond. At 0830 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 0.1% to 7,209.78, while the pound was flat against the euro at 1.1273 and off 0.1% versus the dollar at 1.3895. There will be no spending or tax announcements in the statement, due at 1230 GMT, so attention is likely to fall on the updated OBR ...

