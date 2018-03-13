Fevertree Drinks, a supplier of premium drink mixers, reported a 64% jump in full-year pre-tax profit on Tuesday as revenue rose amid growth across the group. In the year to the end of December 2017, pre-tax profit increased to £56.4m from £34.3m in 2016, on revenue of £170.2m, up 66%. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation were up 64% to £58.7m and the company declared a final dividend of 7.64p per share, taking the total dividend to 10.65p, up from 6.25p. The ...

