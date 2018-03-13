AIM-traded company Primorus Investments announced on Tuesday that it has invested £500,000 in employee management software firm Engage Technology Partners Ltd. The purchase, made at a subscription price of £22 per share, increases Primorus' holding in Engage to a total of 49,394 shares, representing 3.6% of the company's issued share capital. In September, Primorus invested £400,000 in Engage as part of a fully subscribed £5.25m funding round. Alastair Clayton, executive director of Primorus ...

