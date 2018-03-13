Computacenter's annual profit jumped by more than a fifth as strong growth in Germany offset falling profit at the IT infrastructure company's UK business. Adjusted pre-tax profit for the year to the end of December rose 22.9% to a record £106.2m as revenue rose 16.9% to a record £3.8bn. The annual dividend rose 17.6% to 26.1p a share. Statutory pre-tax profit rose 28.2% to £111.7m. Adjusted operating profit at Computacenter's German business jumped 57% to 68.3m (£60.6m) as business ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...