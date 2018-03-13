Food Colors Market Size Worth $2.97 Billion By 2025 | CAGR: 5.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The globalfood colors market size is expected to reach USD 2.97 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for colored food products owing to their aesthetic appeal and increasing use in end user industries is expected to drive the demand for food colors over the forecast period.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )



Growing demand for the product across various industries such as beverages, bakery & confectionary, and dairy products is likely to have a positive impact on the utilization of food colors in the foreseeable future. The demand for food colors for the production of canned products is also estimated to drive the industry growth.

Growing consumer demand for low-fat food is another factors which is expected to supplement the market growth in near future The rising adoption of processed food by consumers across the globe is estimated to translate into the growth in demand of the product. In addition, rising demand for alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages is likely to drive the market growth over the forecast period.

Rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles due to rapid urbanization are likely to have a positive influence on the market over the forecast period. Ongoing product innovation, consumer preference for high-quality products, and solidification of government regulations is likely to propel the growth in the next few years.

The absence of any notable substitute to the product results in negligible threat of product substitution. However, the industry is expected to witness internal substitution with natural food colors being increasing used as a substitute for synthetic food colors. The market is expected to witness a degree of uncertainty due to high degree of volatility observed in the prices of raw material.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Food Colors Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report By Product (Synthetic, Natural), By Application (Non-dairy Food, CSD & Non-alcoholic Beverages), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-colorants-market

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

Natural food colors are expected to reach USD 2.50 billion by 2025, owing to growing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits associated with the product.

by 2025, owing to growing awareness among consumers regarding the health benefits associated with the product. CSDs and non-alcoholic beverages is estimated to be the fastest growing application with a growth rate of 6.4% over the forecast period, on the account of rising demand for juices, soft drinks, and carbonated soft drinks in emerging economies.

The demand for the product in Asia Pacific is expected to reach a value of USD 868.0 million by 2025 in the wake of growing food and beverage industry in the region.

is expected to reach a value of by 2025 in the wake of growing food and beverage industry in the region. The companies have adopted different approach to compete with each other. For example, Allied Bioitech Corporation have adopted a mono-product approach. It is global supplier for carotenoids and manufactures & distributes only on product.

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Feed Phosphate Market - The Global feed phosphate market is projected to experience brisk growth over the forecast period due to rise in animal-based food products consumption across the world.

The Global feed phosphate market is projected to experience brisk growth over the forecast period due to rise in animal-based food products consumption across the world. Beta-Carotene Market - The global beta-carotene market size was USD 432.2 million in 2015. The industry is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth over the next eight years.

The global beta-carotene market size was in 2015. The industry is anticipated to witness a remarkable growth over the next eight years. Carotenoids Market - The global carotenoids market size was estimated at USD 1.21 billion in 2015 and is expected to witness significant growth on account of its rising usage in various applications including food.

The global carotenoids market size was estimated at in 2015 and is expected to witness significant growth on account of its rising usage in various applications including food. Natural Food Colors Market - The global natural food colors market size was estimated at USD 1.32 billion in 2015 and is likely to witness rapid growth over the forecast period owing to high demand in confectionery and bakery goods.

Grand View Research has segmented the food colors market on the basis of product, application, and region.

Food Colors Product Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Synthetic Red 40/ Allura Red Yellow No. 5 Yellow No. 6 Others Natural Beta Carotene Astaxanthin Anthocyanin Annatto Others Natural-identical Other Mixed Carotene Lutein Canthaxanthin Lycopene Curcumin Titanium Dioxide Others Others

Food Colors Application Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) Dairy Food Non-Dairy Food CSD & Non-alcoholic Beverages Alcoholic Beverages

Food Colors Regional Outlook (Volume, Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK Spain Italy Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/food-and-beverages

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com