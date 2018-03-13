Shareholders have agreed to the proposed merger of JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd with JASO Holdings and its wholly owned units, JASO Parent and JASO Acquisition, thus taking the manufacturer one step closer to privatization.On track with its plans to go private the Chinese solar PV module manufacturer has announced that the planned merger between itself, JASO Holdings Limited and its wholly owned units JASO Parent Limited and JASO Acquisition Limited has been approved at an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders, held yesterday. Around 56.5% of the company's total outstanding ordinary shares, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...