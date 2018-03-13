

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) announced 16 locations around the globe are to produce battery powered vehicles by the end of 2022. The Group currently produces electric vehicles at three locations, and in two years' time a further nine Group plants are scheduled to be equipped for the purpose.



CEO Müller said: 'When 'Roadmap E' was launched last fall, Volkswagen announced plans to build up to three million electric vehicles annually by 2025 and market 80 new electric Group models. This year, another nine new vehicles, three of which will be purely electric-powered, will be added to the Group's electric portfolio of eight e-cars and plug-in hybrids.'



The company said, to ensure adequate battery capacity, partnerships with battery manufacturers for Europe and China have already been agreed. The contracts already awarded have a total volume of around 20 billion euros. A supplier decision for North America will be taken shortly.



On its outlook for 2018, Volkswagen Group said it expects deliveries to customers to moderately exceed the prior-year figure. Sales revenue is expected to be up by as much as 5 percent on the prior-year figure. In terms of operating profit, an operating return on sales of between 6.5 and 7.5 percent is anticipated.



