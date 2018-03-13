Trading in ExpreS2ion Biotech Holding AB paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is March 15, 2018.



Short name: EXPRS2 BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0010832501 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 150323 ---------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Sedermera Fondkommission. For further information, please call Sedermera Fondkommission on +46-40-615 14 10.