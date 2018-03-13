LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results on March 20, 2018

SHENZHEN, China, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:LX), a leading online consumer finance platform for educated young adults in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2017 before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern time on March 20, 2018 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on March 20, 2018).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: 1 845 675 0437 or 1 866 519 4004 International: 65 6713 5090 Hong Kong: 800 906 601 or 852 3018 6771 China: 400 6208 038 or 800 8190 121

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and use the following passcode:

Passcode: 6668577

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.lexinfintech.com (http://ir.lexinfintech.com/).

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live call until March 27, 2018, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States: 1 855 452 5696 or 1 646 254 3697 International: 61 2 8199 0299 Replay Access Code: 6668577

About LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. ("Lexin" or the "Company") is a leading online consumer finance platform for educated young adults in China. As one of China's leading financial technology companies, Lexin integrates its e-commerce-driven installment finance platform, Fenqile, the Company's Dingsheng asset distribution technology platform, and the Company's Juzi Licai online investment platform for individual investors, to create a comprehensive consumer finance ecosystem. The Company utilizes technologies including big data, cloud computing and artificial intelligence to enable the near-instantaneous matching of users' funding requests with offers with the Company's more than 30 funding partners, which include commercial banks, consumer finance companies, and other licensed financial institutions. By serving the credit needs of China's educated young adults, Lexin helps its more than 20 million registered users to enjoy a better quality of life through the use of better credit.

For more information, please visit http://ir.lexinfintech.com (http://ir.lexinfintech.com/)

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

IR inquiries:

Tony Hung

Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6258

E-mail: IR@lexinfintech.com (mailto:IR@lexinfintech.com)

Media inquiries:

Limin Chen

Tel: +86 (755) 3637-8888 ext. 6993

E-mail: liminchen@lexinfintech.com (mailto:liminchen@lexinfintech.com)

ICR Inc.

Media inquiries:

Edmond Lococo

Tel: +86 (10) 6583-7510

E-mail: Edmond.lococo@icrinc.com (mailto:Edmond.lococo@icrinc.com)

SOURCE LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

